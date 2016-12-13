UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Dec 13 Morphosys Ag
* Morphosys starts Phase 2 trial of MOR208 in combination with idelalisib in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL previously treated with a BTK inhibitor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)