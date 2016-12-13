Dec 13 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc
* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc to acquire Heritage Oaks
Bancorp
* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc - merger agreement provides
for three directors from Heritage Oaks to be added to board of
directors of Pacific Premier
* Pacific Premier Bancorp - holders of Heritage Oaks stock
will receive 0.3471 shares of Pacific Premier stock for each
share of Heritage Oaks
* Pacific Premier Bancorp - existing pacific premier
shareholders will own about 69.9 pct of outstanding shares of
combined co
* Total consideration of approximately $405.6 million, or
$11.68 per share
* Pacific Premier Bancorp - expects transaction will be
immediately accretive to tangible book value per share, 5.2 pct
accretive to earnings per share in 2018
* Expects financial impact will produce stronger
profitability and returns for combined shareholder base
* Transaction will increase Pacific Premier's total assets
to approximately $6.0 billion on a pro forma basis
* Pacific Premier Bancorp - Heritage Oaks shareholders are
expected to own about 30.1 pct of outstanding shares of combined
co
