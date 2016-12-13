Dec 13 Ominto Inc

* Ominto Inc acquires 40 pct of animation firm, Lani Pixels A/S

* Has acquired 40 pct of Lani Pixels A/S for $0.5 million in cash and $8.5 million in common stock valued at $3.50 per share

* Ominto Inc - strategic transaction with Quant Systems has closed under modified terms