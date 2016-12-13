UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
Dec 13 Soligenix Inc -
* Warrants will have an initial per share exercise price of $3.95
* Combined offering price of $3.16
* Prices $5,277,000 public offering and completes listing on nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)