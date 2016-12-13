Dec 13 Wesco International Inc :

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.07, revenue view $7.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.79, revenue view $7.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wesco International Inc - expect sales in range of flat to up 4%, EPS of $3.60 to $4.00 per diluted share for 2017

* Wesco International, Inc reaffirms 2016 outlook and provides 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.60 to $4.00

* Q3 loss per share $1.70

* Q3 loss per share $1.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S