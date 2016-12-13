Dec 13 Synalloy Corp

* Purchase price for transaction, which excludes real estate and certain other assets, is expected to range between $15-$16 million

* Synalloy Corp - agreement will be structured as an asset purchase and will exclude galvanized product and ornamental tubing products

* Synalloy corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire the stainless steel pipe and tube operations of Marcegaglia USA