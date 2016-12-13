UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 GMS Inc
* GMS reports record second quarter results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $591.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $585.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.