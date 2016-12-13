UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Hexcel Corp
* Hexcel provides financial guidance for a record year in 2017 and updates outlook through 2020
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.64 to $2.76
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.