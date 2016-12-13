Dec 13 aTyr Pharma Inc -

* Top-Line results from a completed phase 1b/2 trial for adult patients with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy 2b

* Says resolaris continues to demonstrate a generally well tolerated safety profile in all trials

* Reports promising signals of clinical activity in multiple rare genetically distinct myopathies with resolaris in exploratory trials