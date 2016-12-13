Dec 13 Fang Holdings Ltd :

* Wanli recently advised co that it intends to explore avenues to terminate restructuring

* To date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring

* Wanli recently advised us that it intends to explore avenues to terminate restructuring

* Fang Holdings Ltd says to date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered into any agreement to terminate restructuring

* Fang provides update on restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: