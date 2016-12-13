Dec 13 Fang Holdings Ltd :
* Wanli recently advised co that it intends to explore
avenues to terminate restructuring
* To date, transacting parties have not agreed or entered
into any agreement to terminate restructuring
* Fang provides update on restructuring
