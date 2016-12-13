UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Spartan Motors Inc
* Spartan Motors to acquire fire apparatus maker Smeal
* Transaction accretive to earnings in 2017
* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to generate 2016 revenues of approximately $100 million
* Spartan Motors - Spartan Motors USA Inc entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Smeal Fire Apparatus Co and its subsidiaries for $36.3 million
* Spartan Motors Inc says Smeal is expected to add approximately $70 million in annual revenue to company's emergency response segment
* Smeal is expected to generate 2016 revenues of approximately $100 million from deal
* Transaction will be initially financed with Spartan Motors' recently amended $100 million line of credit
* Smeal is expected to generate positive EBITDA in 2016
* Combined company from deal will have 47 dealers in 44 states, 10 provinces and 3 territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.