Dec 13 Integra Gold Corp

* Integra Gold Corp - announces non-brokered private placement of 7 million Québec super flow-through common shares of co at a price of $1.00 per share

* Integra Gold Corp - intends to use gross proceeds of offering to advance its aggressive surface exploration program

* Integra Gold announces $7 million private placement of flow-through shares