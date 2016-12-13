UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Amerigas Partners LP
* Amerigas Partners LP commences cash tender offer for up to $500,000,000 outstanding principal amount of its 7.00% senior notes due 2022
* Tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time on January 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.