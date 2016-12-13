Dec 13 Kerr Mines Inc :

* Agreed to sell 8 million shares in capital of Bonterra resources inc. At a price of $0.25 per Bonterra share

* Kerr Mines- proceeds from sale of our non-core assets be used to execute our strategy aimed at re-starting production at our flagship Copperstone mine

* Kerr Mines announces sale of Bonterra shares for $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: