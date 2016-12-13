Dec 13 Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc :

* Senior vice president and COO Paul Blanchard, will take over position of president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2017

* Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc- Robb Winfield, current controller and chief accounting officer, has been elected vice president, CFO and controller

* Michael Coffman, CEO and director of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc, will retire from company effective Dec. 31, 2016

