Dec 13 Intellia Therapeutics Inc -

* Bell will relocate to Intellia's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts

* Bell succeeds Sapna Srivastava

* Sapna Srivastava is transitioning to a senior advisory role within Intellia

* Additionally, Bell will be responsible for investor relations

* Intellia Therapeutics names Graeme Bell chief financial officer