Dec 13 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa

* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa says volume of departures in total system fell 19.4%, while number of seats recorded a 19.0% decline in november

* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - until month of november, domestic demand reduced by 5.7%, accompanied by a load factor of 77.8%

* Gol linhas aereas inteligentes sa - in nov, international market supply and demand fell by 17.0% and 9.9%, respectively, with load factor of 75.9%

* Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: