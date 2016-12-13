Dec 13 Time Warner Inc :

* Time Warner Inc. announces early tender results for cash tender offers

* Each offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on December 27, 2016

* Can purchase up to $3 billion aggregate principal amount of debentures

* Says company can purchase up to an aggregate purchase price for debentures subject to offers of no more than $4 billion