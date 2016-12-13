Dec 13 Genticel Sa :

* Genticel reports final results of GTL001 phase 2 trial in HPV16/18-infected women

* No statistical difference in viral clearance between treatment and placebo groups at any time point over 2 years in GTl001 phase 2 trial

* Other than first days following each vaccination, GTL001, imiquimod were generally well tolerated