UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Genticel Sa :
* Genticel reports final results of GTL001 phase 2 trial in HPV16/18-infected women
* No statistical difference in viral clearance between treatment and placebo groups at any time point over 2 years in GTl001 phase 2 trial
* Other than first days following each vaccination, GTL001, imiquimod were generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.