UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Surge Energy Inc
* Surge is now increasing its 2017 production guidance with no corresponding increase to capital expenditures
* 2017 exit rate guidance has now been increased from 14,150 BOEPD to 14,450 BOEPD
* Sees FY 2017 funds flow from operations per share of $0.55
* Surge's 2017 average daily production estimate has been increased from 13,500 BOEPD to 14,000 BOEPD
* Sees 2017 total capital spending $85 million
* Announces upward revision to 2017 production guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.