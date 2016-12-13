Dec 13 Canadian National Railway Co

* Canadian National Railway - Will enter into an agreement (agreement) with 3rd party to repurchase common shares subject to maximum of 4.8 million shares

* Canadian National Railway Co - Purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares (bid) announced on Oct. 25, 2016

* CN to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program