UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Matrix Service Co :
* Matrix Service Co - deal for $46 million
* Matrix Service Co- Matrix anticipates transaction will be modestly accretive to earnings in balance of this fiscal year
* Matrix Service Co- company exercised an expansion feature in its credit facility which increased borrowing capacity from $200 million to $250 million
* Matrix Service Co- Tulsa operations of both companies will be combined into one facility
* Matrix Service Co -effective immediately, Houston Interests' nearly 250 employees, will operate as matrix pdm engineering
* Matrix Service Co acquires Houston Interests Llc expanding process design, engineering and construction services expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.