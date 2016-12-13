Dec 13 CPI Card Group Inc :
* CPI card group inc - appointment of lillian etzkorn as its
chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2017
* CPI card group inc- appointment of lillian etzkorn as its
chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2017
* CPI card group inc- brush will continue in an advisory
capacity to company through June 30, 2017
* CPI card group inc- david brush will be ending his service
as CFO on December 31, 2016
* CPI card group appoints new chief financial officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: