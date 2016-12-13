Dec 13 Caleres Inc

* Says it has acquired Allen Edmonds from Brentwood Associates For $255 Million

* Caleres Inc - Acquisition of Allen Edmonds is being funded through existing cash and company's revolving credit agreement

* Caleres Inc - Wells Fargo securities acted as exclusive financial advisor to caleres in connection with acquisition

* Caleres announces acquisition of Allen Edmonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: