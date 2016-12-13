Dec 13 SEI Investments Co

* SEI declares dividend and increase in stock repurchase program

* SEI Investments Co - Declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.28 per share, a $0.02, or 7% increase versus its last regular semi-annual dividend

* SEI Investments-Board increased stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing available authorization under program to about $242 million

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: