Dec 13 SEI Investments Co
* SEI declares dividend and increase in stock repurchase
program
* SEI Investments Co - Declared a regular semi-annual
dividend of $0.28 per share, a $0.02, or 7% increase versus its
last regular semi-annual dividend
* SEI Investments-Board increased stock repurchase program
by an additional $200 million, increasing available
authorization under program to about $242 million
