* Heico Corporation reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2016; targets continued growth in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heico Corp - estimating 5 pct - 7 pct growth in full year net sales and 7 pct - 10 pct growth in full year net income over fiscal 2016 levels

* Heico Corp - anticipate fiscal year 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 19 pct - 20 pct

* Q4 sales $363.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S