UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Heico Corp :
* Heico Corporation reports record net sales, operating income and net income for the full year and fourth quarter of fiscal 2016; targets continued growth in fiscal 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heico Corp - estimating 5 pct - 7 pct growth in full year net sales and 7 pct - 10 pct growth in full year net income over fiscal 2016 levels
* Heico Corp - anticipate fiscal year 2017 consolidated operating margin to approximate 19 pct - 20 pct
* Q4 sales $363.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $372.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.