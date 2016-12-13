Dec 13 Tailored Brands Inc

* Tailored Brands Inc- Appointment of Jack Calandra as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective January 3, 2017

* Tailored Brands Inc- Kimmins will remain with company through end of this calendar year and will assist with calandra's transition through March 2017

* Tailored Brands Inc- Calandra succeeds Tailored Brand's current CFO, Jon Kimmins

