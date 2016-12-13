UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
Dec 13 Gear Energy Ltd
* Gear Energy Ltd - Q4 production is now expected to be approximately 6,000 boe per day
* Gear Energy Ltd- 2017 capital budget of $45 million
* Gear Energy Ltd - Extended maturity date of credit facilities from May 31, 2017 to may 31, 2018 and confirmed an unchanged borrowing base of $50 million
* Sees FY 2017 annual production 6,400 boe per day
* Gear Energy Ltd. announces operations update and 2017 budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.