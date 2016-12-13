Dec 13 Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N):
* Toys R US - while many toy categories performed well, co
experienced weak market conditions in electronics and
entertainment category during quarter
* Toys R US inc - qtrly net loss $155 million versus $166
million
* Toys R US says baby business had a disappointing quarter
* Toys R US Inc - excluding entertainment, qtrly same store
sales for domestic toy categories were up 2.6%
* Qtrly consolidated same store sales decreased by 2.1%.
* Toys R US Inc - qtrly operating losses were $31 million, a
decline of $23 million compared to prior year period
* toys"r"us, Inc. Reports results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 sales $2.278 billion
