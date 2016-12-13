Dec 13 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Says CEO and president John Tague to retire
* Three directors linda fayne levinson, carl t. Berquist and
Michael Durham have chosen to leave boards of directors
* John Tague will retire as president and chief executive
officer of companies on January 2, 2017
* Carl Icahn says "Kathy has a history as a proven CEO and I
believe she is right person to lead Hertz as we move forward"
* Hertz Global announces Kathryn V. Marinello to become
president and chief executive officer
