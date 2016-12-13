Dec 13 America's Car-mart Inc :
* America's Car-mart Inc-has entered into a second amended
and restated loan and security agreement with a group of lenders
effective december 12, 2016
* America's Car-mart-agreement extends term of co's
revolving credit facilities to dec 12, 2019, increases total
permitted borrowings to $200 million
* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also reset aggregate
limit on repurchase of company stock to $40 million beginning
december 12, 2016
* America's Car-mart Inc- agreement also includes an
accordion feature allowing for up to an additional $50 million
in total commitments
* Press release - America's Car-mart, Inc. enters into new
loan and security agreement
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: