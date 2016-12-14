Dec 13 Pacific Safety Products Inc

* Board remains unable to conclude at this time that MKU offer constitutes a superior proposal

* Pacific Safety- can be no assurance that MKU offer will lead to termination of Safariland agreement and execution of an arrangement agreement with MKU

* Board has not changed its recommendation with respect to pending transaction with Safariland

* Pacific Safety- board reviewing to determine whether, among other things, MKU has financial ability to complete proposed transaction

* Pacific Safety Products Inc provides further update on unsolicited offer of $0.25 per share from MKU Limited