Dec 14 Joy Global Inc

* Joy Global announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 operating results

* Q4 bookings of $559 million, down 9 percent; full year bookings of $2.3 billion, down 14 percent from a year ago

* Joy Global Inc says backlog was $819 million as of end of fiscal Q4 2016, compared to $873 million at beginning of fiscal year 2016

* Joy Global Inc says "early fiscal 2016, we experienced another significant step-down in U.S. and China coal markets"

* Joy Global says although some commodity prices have recovered in recent months, customers "remain cautious and are very selective with capital deployment"

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 sales $656 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17