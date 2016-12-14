BRIEF-Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
* Energy Transfer announces binding open season for project permian express 3
Dec 14 Joy Global Inc
* Joy Global announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 operating results
* Q4 bookings of $559 million, down 9 percent; full year bookings of $2.3 billion, down 14 percent from a year ago
* Joy Global Inc says backlog was $819 million as of end of fiscal Q4 2016, compared to $873 million at beginning of fiscal year 2016
* Joy Global Inc says "early fiscal 2016, we experienced another significant step-down in U.S. and China coal markets"
* Joy Global says although some commodity prices have recovered in recent months, customers "remain cautious and are very selective with capital deployment"
* Q4 loss per share $0.09
* Q4 sales $656 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 15 LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest airline, reported a slightly smaller profit than expected in the first quarter, as local currency appreciation and inflation raised costs, the company reported on Monday.