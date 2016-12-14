Dec 14 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp

* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 financial results

* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp - net asset value per share increased to $11.06 as of september 30, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total interest income $12.2 million versus $11.7 million

* Qtrly net investment income of $6.3 million, or $0.22 per share

* Qtrly earnings per common share $ 0.29