BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp announces fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2016 financial results
* Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp - net asset value per share increased to $11.06 as of september 30, 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total interest income $12.2 million versus $11.7 million
* Qtrly net investment income of $6.3 million, or $0.22 per share
* Qtrly earnings per common share $ 0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board