Dec 14 Cytomx Therapeutics Inc

* Company plans to immediately initiate study and open clinical sites to support patient enrollment

* Clinical data from proclaim-072 is expected to begin to emerge in late 2017 and throughout 2018

* Press release - cytomx announces u.s. Fda clearance of investigational new drug application for phase 1/2 clinical study of anti-pd-l1 probody therapeutic, cx-072