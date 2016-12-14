BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Dupont Capital Emerging Markets Debt Fund
* Hygiena to acquire food safety diagnostics business from Dupont
* Dupont says financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Dupont - Acquisition includes all of Dupont diagnostics business assets, including BAX and Riboprinter Systems and associated test kits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board