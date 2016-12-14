BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 E*Trade Financial Corp -
* Added 38,140 gross new brokerage accounts in November and ended month with approximately 3.5 million brokerage accounts
* November net new brokerage assets were $1.6 billion in month
* Daily average revenue trades for Nov. were 208,420, a 24 percent increase from October and a 40 percent increase from year-ago period
* E*Trade Financial Corp reports monthly activity for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board