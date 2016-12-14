Dec 14 Counterpath Corp

* Quarterly revenue of $2.8 million compared to revenue of $3.0 million for q2 of fiscal 2016

* Counterpath corp - growth in subscription, support and maintenance revenue (revenue of a recurring nature) of 9% for quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

