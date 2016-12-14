BRIEF-xG Technology Q1 earnings per share $0.87
* xG Technology reports first quarter 2017 results and conference call
Dec 14 Liberty Media Corp
* Liberty Media Corporation announces agreements with third party investors to invest $1.55 billion to support Formula 1 acquisition
* Liberty Media - following completion of deal, share issuance, third party investors will own approximately 26 percent of Formula One Group's equity
* Liberty Media -proceeds from $1.55 billion investment to be used to increase cash portion of consideration payable to consortium of selling formula 1 shareholders
* In addition, a CVC representative will be joining liberty media board of directors
* Liberty Media Corp - acquisition is expected to close before end of Q1 in 2017
* Liberty Media - Liberty Media Group will be renamed Formula One Group, ticker symbols for series A,B, C Liberty Media common stocks will be changed
* Liberty Media - issuance of shares of LMCK to third party investors will be consummated concurrently with completion of Formula 1 acquisition
* Liberty Media - third parties include Coatue Management L.L.C., D. E. Shaw Group, Jana Partners LLC
* Liberty Media - third parties include Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc., Soroban Capital Partners LP, Spo Advisory Corp., and Viking Global Investors LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gold production in Q1 of 2017 totalled 39,008 ounces, up 24% from Q1 last year