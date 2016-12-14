Dec 14 Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in November 2016 totaled $11.9 billion

* Charles Schwab Corp says total client assets were a record $2.73 trillion as of month-end November, up 7% from November 2015

* Charles Schwab says client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $1.38 trillion as of month-end Nov, up 8% from Nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: