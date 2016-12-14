BRIEF-Norsat receives updated unsolicited proposal from Privet Fund Management
* Norsat announces receipt of updated unsolicited, proposal from Privet Fund Management Llc
Dec 14 Charles Schwab Corp
* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights
* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in November 2016 totaled $11.9 billion
* Charles Schwab Corp says total client assets were a record $2.73 trillion as of month-end November, up 7% from November 2015
* Charles Schwab says client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $1.38 trillion as of month-end Nov, up 8% from Nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board