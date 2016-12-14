Dec 14 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel Fuse - new global agreement expands range of Bel's product offering to Arrow,replaces North America agreements previously in place with Bel's units

* Bel Fuse Inc - new agreement expands range of Bel's product offering to Arrow, replaces North America agreements previously in place with Bel's units

* Press release - Bel announces global distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: