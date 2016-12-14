BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Connectone Bancorp Inc
* Connectone Bancorp Inc - underwritten public offering of 1.4 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $24.25 per share
* Says public offering of 1.44 million common shares priced at $24.25 per share
* ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Businesses that failed to update Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.