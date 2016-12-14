BRIEF-PrimeEnergy qtrly earnings per share $7.35
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 A Schulman Inc :
* Gary phillips to join A. Schulman as chief commercial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.