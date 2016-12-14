Dec 14 Mondelez International Inc -

* Redemption price per $1,000 principal amount of the redeemed notes is $1,019.36

* In addition, redeeming holders of notes will receive about $8.4375 in accrued interest per $1,000 principal amount of redeemed notes

* Mondelz International announces redemption price for 2.250 pct notes due 2019