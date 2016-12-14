BRIEF-HSBC Holdings to issue perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities
* Intends to issue US$3 billion 6.000% perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Renasant Corp -
* Says public offering of 1.90 million common shares priced at $41.50 per share
* An underwritten public offering of 1.9 million shares of company's common stock at a price to public of $41.50 per share
* Renasant announces pricing of common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
