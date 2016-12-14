BRIEF-PrimeEnergy qtrly earnings per share $7.35
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Coro Mining Corp
* Coro announces private placement
* Coro Mining Corp says Proceeds of private placement will be used to build out Berta facilities, for further exploration of Marimaca project
* Coro Mining Corp says to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 37.5 million common shares at a price of CA$0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues $20.5 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.