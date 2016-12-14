Dec 14 Coro Mining Corp

* Coro Mining Corp says Proceeds of private placement will be used to build out Berta facilities, for further exploration of Marimaca project

* Coro Mining Corp says to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 37.5 million common shares at a price of CA$0.14