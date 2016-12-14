Dec 14 Mckesson Corp

* Signed a consent agreement with competition Bureau of Canada allowing it to proceed with acquisition of Rexall Health

* McKesson corp - Competition Bureau of Canada identified 26 local markets where McKesson is required to divest Rexall stores to new owners

* McKesson Corp - expects to close transaction "as expeditiously as possible" subject to certain closing conditions

* Says McKesson does not anticipate any store closures as a result of divestitures

* McKesson receives regulatory approval for Rexall Health acquisition