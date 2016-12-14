BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Gaming Nation Inc
* Intends to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase, at company's discretion, up to 3.2 million common shares
* NCIB will commence 3 trading days after company receives exchange approval and will terminate 12 months thereafter
* Announces intention to make normal course issuer bid (share buy back) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016