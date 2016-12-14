BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Steel Dynamics Inc :
* Combined transactions are expected to reduce our annual interest expense by approximately $10 mln in 2017
* Steel dynamics announces repayment of its $228 mln senior secured term loan
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million