BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
Dec 14 Information Services Corp
* Experienced broad technology service disruption affecting availability of saskatchewan registry services and support on wednesday
* Will be reviewing financial impact to fiscal 2016, if any, as a result of temporary suspension of registry services
* ISC reports resumption of saskatchewan registry services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.